The alleged incident took place at 5pm at Wat Yoo Dee Bumrungtham (Wat Or Ngern) toilet in Saimai district.

The alleged assault was stopped when the girl screamed for help and a monk, armed with a metal bar, managed to rescue the young girl as her attacker fled.

Based on the description they gave, police questioned the accused man who had been previously arrested for marijuana possession. He gave his name as Ae, although he carried no ID.

Ae, aged in his 40s, reportedly told police that the girl hailed his motorcycle taxi to go to her mother’s house in Sukha Pibal 5 area and on the way he made a stop to use the toilet.

He allegedly told the girl to go into the toilet and then locked the door to keep her inside with him while he removed his pants.

The girl screamed and a monk, armed with metal bar, banged on the door prompting the attacker to flee.

Ae, who claimed to be a Suphan Buri native, originally identified himself as Panya Kaewwilai, 45, but that identity was proven false as it belonged to a 14-year-old Thai boy. He eventually admitted that he had never applied for a birth certificate and Thai identification and therefore did not have a Thai ID card, said Sai Mai deputy superintendent Pol Lt Colonel Praphot Anusiri.

Ae has been charged with molesting a minor under 15, taking away a minor from her parents, illegal detention, drunk driving and taking a drug (marijuana).

Police plan to present Ae in front of court on Friday for his first 12-day detention order.