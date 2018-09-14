Man announces suicide on Facebook before shooting himself

Man Announces: A man broadcast a clip of him announcing his suicide on Facebook on Thursday and killed himself just minutes before rescuers got to him.

Police and rescuers rushed to a two-storey house at a housing estate in Surat Thani’s Muang district after learning that a man living there might commit suicide.

However, upon arrival they found the doors and windows locked, and as they yelled for the house owner to come out, they heard a gunshot.

When they broke into the house, they found Patcharapon Ekpathomsak, 47, on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was dressed in biker gear and even wore gloves. In his left hand there was a fabric doll, with a note reading: “Don’t hold any funeral. Just burn my body and throw my gun in water”.

Neighbours said Patcharapon was reserved and did not live in this house.

His friends and Netizens noticed that Patcharapon might have been contemplating suicide, because he looked very grim when he went live on Facebook earlier in the day.

Police have now identified Patcharapon as the owner of Alvaro Diving Co Ltd and Pirate Bar on Koh Tao. It is believed that family problems led to him killing himself.