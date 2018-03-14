Man, 65, ‘confesses’ to killing son, ex-wife

Police in Nong Khai say Kanit Rakpenthai, 65, appeared remorseful when he turned himself in on Wednesday morning, admitting he’d shot and killed his son and ex-wife the night before.

Kanit had briefly been the subject of a manhunt following the discoveries of the bodies of Anuwat Rakehpenthai, 15, and Wanna Kaew Pradab, 40, in the latter’s home in Pho Tak district.

Police said Kanit told them he’d been drunk when he rode his motorcycle past Wanna’s rented house and saw her dining with another man.

Enraged, he stopped and began arguing with her and fighting with Prachathip Fafon, 39, identified as the ex-wife’s boyfriend. Kanit claimed Prachathip had a knife, but it was Prachathip who sustained severe knife wounds to the head and right hand. Kanit said he saw his ex-wife trying to take shelter in a bathroom, pulled out his gun and shot her several times. When another young man appeared on the scene and tried to intervene, Kanit shot him too and then fled on the newcomer’s motorcycle. He hid on a rubber plantation, where he recognised the bike as his son’s. He realised it was his son he had shot and killed. At that point he decided to surrender to police. Kanit has been charged with two counts of homicide.