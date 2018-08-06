Male model falls to death from Rama VIII Bridge into river

Boworn Mongkol police were informed that Thammasorn Chaphakdee, 26, plunged from the middle of the bridge on the Thon Buri-Bangkok side of the road.

The fashion model’s iPhone, a power bank and sandals were later found on the bridge.

Scuba divers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation searched for his body until dusk but failed to find him.

Thammasorn’s uncle, Pracha Chaphakdee, 50, told police that his nephew had some financial difficulties after a friend withdrew his stake from a joint spa project.

A local resident, Wirat Singharn, 40, told police that he was fishing under the bridge when he heard a noise in the water.

He turned around and saw a man trying to swim ashore but he disappeared about 50 metres from the bank.