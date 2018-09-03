Police detain four in major drugs bust in Samut Sakhon

The suspects, who were charged for having narcotics in possession with intent to sell and have already been detained at the provincial prison, have been named as Noppadol Khamanee, 31, Katriya Soros, 27, Weerachai Rungrojnetikul, 36, and Thanathepchai Hoonlamphu, 36.

The four suspects, whose arrest last week stemmed from police’s previous capture of drug addicts, were part of a drug ring led by a major drug dealer in a neighbouring country known only as “Xang”, said Provincial Police Region 7 chief Pol Maj General Surapong Chaichan, adding that police would continue to look for more accomplices.

Announcing that the bust was part of an operation codenamed “Phitak Pracha 64/1” which raided 49 locations during August 9-31 in Samut Sakhon, he said that the overall operation had seen 162 suspects arrested in 156 drug cases along with evidence including 137,260 meth amphetamine pills, 3,164.35 grams of “ice” 7.6 grams of ketamine, 46 kilograms of fresh Krathom leaves, 26 litres of Krathom drink, and 11 guns.

Officers have also seized assets worth Bt1.7 million, including eight cars, one motorcycle, a gold necklace and Bt224,412 cash.