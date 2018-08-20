Her Majesty Queen Sirikit admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital

Majesty Queen Sirikit:

The statement dated Sunday was released by the bureau at 12.30am Monday.

The statement said the Queen had a fever and was coughing more frequently and that her team of doctors had advised Her Majesty to undergo a medical check at the hospital.

A lab test found Her Majesty had influenza. Doctors administered medication accordingly and Her Majesty’s condition has now improved.

The statement said Her Majesty was fully alert, the fever had subsided and she was coughing less. Her Majesty was also eating well.

The team of doctors has advised the Queen to recuperate in the hospital.