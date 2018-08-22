His Majesty grants help to Thon Buri fire victims

Admiral Pongthep Nuthep, privy councillor and chairman of the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under the Royal Patronage, presented down bedding and kitchenware to the 16 families at the public pavilion of Wat Yai Srisuphan Temple in Bangkok’s Thon Buri district.

The families of the Samakkhi Srisuphan community behind the temple saw their houses burned down at 1.10pm. When the fire broke out, only children and the elderly were at home, as family members of working age were at their jobs.

The fire damaged most people’s possessions.

The privy councillor told the families that the King was thinking of them after learning of their plight from reports.