The mail in Thailand and the reason it’s not delivered. A Facebook poster put pictures of what they found in some waste ground north of Bangkok.

A whole bunch of letters and packages meant to have been delivered in the mail.

They said: “You just can’t be bothered to deliver the mail? So you toss it out like this do you?”

People commenting said that this is a frequent occurrence in the Lam Lukka area.

Sanook reported (a Bangkok Jack Report) that Rangsit post office were refusing to comment further as an investigation was underway.

Though they did say it happened in the Kukot area of Pathum Thani on Thursday of last week.

The poster refused to comment further in fear of consequences, according to a friend