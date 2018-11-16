Maid admits stealing $1,200 from hotel guest

The maid, Nanisa Kesornrat, 24, from Bur Ram, was arrested at the hotel.

The arrest was made after Vladimir Bokov, 56, a retired policeman, filed a complaint with Pattaya police on Monday that his cash, which was in a safe in his room at the hotel on Soi Phra Tamnak 4, was stolen.

Police checked footage from the hotel’s security cameras and saw Nanisa go into the room to clean it and make up the bed before the cash disappeared.

After she was shown the footage, Nanisa admitted that she took the cash and exchanged it at a booth and had spent most of the money.

When she was arrested, she only had Bt12,000 left.