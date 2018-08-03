Relatives of Thongsuk Klungdongkhen spoke to reporters on Friday morning while making funeral preparations at his house in Ban Muang, Tambon Nong Thum, Wapi Pathum district.

They said Thongsuk and his son, Sompote, 41, had eaten mushrooms that Thongsuk’s daughter had gathered in a forest in Roi Et’s Chaturaphak Phiman district.

Thongsuk was taken to the district hospital on Wednesday afternoon and then transferred to Maha Sarakham Hospital, where he survived overnight.

Sompote suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting but refused to go hospital and was recovering at home.