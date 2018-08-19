The Muang Sakon Nakhon police station was alerted of the three deaths at a staff residence at 6pm on Friday.

Police found the body of Thawatchai Wilachai, 49, at the front door of his house. A university audio visual lab official, Thawatchai had been shot in his abdomen and on the left side of his back.

A man and a woman were found lying dead side by side on the mattress in the bedroom.

The woman was identified as Pawinee Wilachai, 30. She had one shot to her left temple.

The man lying beside her was identified as Thawatchai Wiphawin, 61, a former driver at the university. He was shot once in his left temple and his left hand was still holding a .38 revolver.

Police have interrogated the university community and believe that the motive behind the killings was a love triangle.

Police said the older Thawatchai had apparently had an affair with the woman and had come to talk to her. When the conflict was not settled, police believe he shot Pawinee on the bed. When her new boyfriend returned, the older man shot him before returning to the bedroom, lying down next to Pawinee, and turning the gun on himself.