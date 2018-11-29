Lottery spirit Gamo abducted in Rayong along with shrine and tree

Lottery spirit Gamo: A makeshift shrine in Rayong that supposedly helped some people win the lottery has mysteriously disappeared, leaving bettors in a tizzy as the next draw looms.

Until Wednesday morning, the wooden shrine sat next to a Bodhi tree on the side of Sukhumvit Road outside U-tapao International Airport in Chang district.

Even the tree has disappeared, but no one thinks the vanishing act was magic.

With three days to go before the lottery draw, pundits suspect a major operator of the underground lottery has hauled away the shrine because it purportedly delivered winning numbers for several consecutive draws in the past.

Residents said “the shrine of Gamo the banknote god” was still there on Tuesday evening.

A helpful spot to pray especially for people who bet on two- and three-digit outcomes in the underground lottery, the shrine had long been there but was untended and decrepit – until someone started festooning it with fake banknotes.

Believers thought a lottery winner had “repaid” the spirit occupying the shrine and more people came to pray.

The shrine made headlines when a Ratchaburi bettor’s prayers were rewarded with the numbers that won hundreds of thousands of baht.

That winner replaced the old shrine with a new one worth Bt100,000.