Long weekend causes Isaan congestion

The northeast has suffered heavy congestion at the start of the four-day vacation.
Jams were reported on the Mitraparp Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday on a 30km-long section between Tambon Thab Kwang of Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district and Tambon Pak Chong of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district and 10km between Tambon Nong Sarai in Pak Chong district and Khlong Phai Prison in Sikhiu district.
Another 3km queue was reported at the Nakhon Ratchasima-Khon Kaen bypass.
Highway and regional police were working on the congestion and expected it to be cleared by Friday night.
The long weekend is constituted by Asarnha Puja Day on July 27, the 66th birthday of His Majesty King Rama X on July 28 and an extra holiday for the birthday on Monday.