Long Live Your Majesty Queen Sirikit!

Queen Sirikit!

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, as well as the King’s children; Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Bajrakitiyabha and Sirivannavari Nariratana and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, participated in the event held inside Chitralada Palace.

As Her Majesty has always been considered the mother of the Kingdom, her birthday is marked as National Mothers’ Day.

All government offices and many businesses display Her Majesty’s portrait with blue ribbons – blue is the colour for people born on Friday.

Bangkok is lighting up for the Queen’s 86th birthday.