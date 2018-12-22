London Gatwick Airport has suspended all of its flights this morning after two drones were reported to be flying over the airfield.

The runway has been closed and police are searching for the pilot of the drones as tens of thousands of people are waiting to get away or visit family for the festive period.

Earlier today the busy airport tweeted to say that all flights to and from Gatwick are ‘suspended due to drone activity’, adding that there are ‘significant delays and cancellations to all flights today’.

According to the MailOnline, officers are considering whether to use a sniper to shoot down the small unmanned aircraft.

The airport’s CEO Chris Woodroofe has revealed that he is ‘absolutely certain this is a deliberate act’.

It has been reported that there were to be 760 flights taking off or landing at the airport situated close to the capital.

Budget airline company easyJet has told affected passengers that they will be entitled to a free of charge transfer to an alternative flight.

The company added: “Whilst the situation is outside of our control we would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused.”

London North Eastern Railway is also offering people free train travel with flight tickets for passengers who have had cancelled travel.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Eddie Boyes, who was caught in the chaos, said today: “I and my family, along with many others, have been here for six hours. We were offered a hotel only for that to be rescinded shortly afterwards.”

He also described scenes of passengers ‘sleeping on the floor in South Terminal’, adding that it was an ‘utter shambles’.