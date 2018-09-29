Loei abbot accused of sexually abusing novices

They told Khok Ngam police that the abbot in Tambon Phone Sung, Dan Sai district, had molested their sons while they were novices there.

One woman whose name police are withholding said her 17-year-old son was ordained on September 17 and abused the following night. When it happened again on September 23, he called his mum to take him home.

He told his mother the abbot had asked him to sleep in his living quarters and then performed oral sex on him.

The woman said she learned that three other novices under 18 were also abused and arranged for all the mothers to meet and take joint action.