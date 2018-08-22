A Kanchanaburi policeman has asked Facebook users to help locate his Karenni friend who suffers from memory issues and was last seen at the Morchit Bus Terminal on Sunday.
The policeman, whose Facebook account is “Yong Robinson”, made the plea on his Facebook wall on Tuesday.
The Kanchanaburi head-office policeman wrote that he was helping the family to search for the 46-year-old Karenni man, whose Thai name is Thongchai Penyo.
Yong said Thongchai is the education director of the Karen National Union for Myerik and Davoy. A recent accident caused the man to suffer a brain injury, Yong added.
Thongchai was last seen on a Morchit Bus Terminal security camera at noon on Sunday. Yong urged anyone who spots the man to call 191 or 094-959-2996.