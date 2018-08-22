The policeman, whose Facebook account is “Yong Robinson”, made the plea on his Facebook wall on Tuesday.

The Kanchanaburi head-office policeman wrote that he was helping the family to search for the 46-year-old Karenni man, whose Thai name is Thongchai Penyo.

Yong said Thongchai is the education director of the Karen National Union for Myerik and Davoy. A recent accident caused the man to suffer a brain injury, Yong added.

Thongchai was last seen on a Morchit Bus Terminal security camera at noon on Sunday. Yong urged anyone who spots the man to call 191 or 094-959-2996.