Locals in West Java, Indonesia, are seen taking part in an hilarious sack race to mark the country’s 73rd Independence day celebrations.

Footage shows children and teenagers wearing motorbike helmets while tied into canvas sacks as they frantically hop along in the race.

The winners were rewarded with prizes including clothes, books, and stationary.

Local resident Mohammed Mulvi said: ”The sack race is much harder than it looks, especially with a motorbike helmet on.”

Indonesian Independence Day is celebrated on August 17 and marks Indonesia’s declaration of independence from the Netherlands in 1945.