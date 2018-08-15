loan-shark victims: The 754 title deeds – worth Bt1.5 billion in total and covering 3,170 rai (507 hectares) of land – will be presented in a ceremony held at the Thung Sri Muang in Udon Thani’s Mueang district, Pol Lt-General Surachai Kuandachacupt, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 4, said on Tuesday.

Surachai also said more debtors were continuing to visit the provincial centres for public complaint-gathering in order to file complaints over unfair loan contracts and request the authorities to arrange their debt settlements with the money-lenders in question.

He said the Udon Thani Court had so far approved eight arrest warrants for 12 alleged loan sharks, who had been in custody for the charges of fraud by lending money to others at a beyond-legal interest rate, of operating an illegal money-lending business, and of document forgery.

Many money-lenders have also stepped forward to partake in the debt settlements and returned previously seized land title deeds to the debtors, the commissioner added.