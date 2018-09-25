Lizard bit off more than he can chew with this giant centipede

This little lizard definitely bit off more than he could chew – after it grabbed hold of a giant centipede.

The blue and orange tokay gecko caught the eight-inch long insect by its tail on deserted wall in Chonburi.

Wuttipong Jansamut, 40, noticed the unusual scene after finishing work at a nearby factory.

He said the reptile was struggling with the insect but even after a two-minute long stalemate it would not release the insect.

Wuttipong said: ”I did not want to touch them. I stayed back. I’ve never seen a millipede this big, and definitely not with a gecko.

”I needed to get home so I didn’t stop to find out how it ended. I’m not sure who won the battle. That is a mystery.”

The tokay gecko is nocturnal but can appear in the early evening. It is native to Asia and feeds on insects and small vertebrates.

