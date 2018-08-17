liz hurley flaunts her curves in worlds tiniest bikini

LIZ Hurley was back to her usual bikini best this week.

Bikini fanatic Liz Hurley unleashes curves in slinky swimwear

The Royals actress is rarely spotted on social media without donning one of her trusty skimpy bikinis.

And it was business as usual for stunning star Liz Hurley this week.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 52-year-old Brit beauty uploaded yet another heart-stopping snap of herself parading her incredible curves in all their beauty.

Wearing one of her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach turquoise blue bikinis, the Gossip Girl star looked incredible as she threw a sizzling hot pose while walking along a beach in an unknown location.

Clearly feeling herself, the brunette stunner ran her hands through her caramel locks as she flashed a cheeky smile at the camera.

And all eyes were on the mum-of-ones very ample cleavage, which seemed to miraculously stay tucked inside her tiny two-piece, despite looking at risk of escaping at any moment.

She captioned the smokin’ hot snap: “#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach.”

Naturally, Liz’s fans came out in their droves to comment on the seductive display.

Liz Hurley were white unbuttoned dress
ALL WHTE: At 52, Liv looks incredible
One Instagram user wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous hot and sexy.”

A second chimed: ”Wife material. Beautiful,happy,positive. What more could a man want??”

While a third added: “Drop dead gorgeous lady.

And a fourth said: “You look more beautiful than ever our Queen Elizabeth.”

Liz Hurley poses on sun lounger in white bikini
BIKINI BABE: Liz is rarely seen without one of her barely-there bikini’s
Liz Hurley poses on bed in nightdress
STUNNER: Liz has developed quite the fan base thanks to her incredible good looks
While a final joked: “Just one date. Thats all i want. Lol.”

Meanwhile fans of the actress-turned-swimwear designer no doubt let out a collective weep earlier this year when Liz hinted that she may be officially off the market and dating another famous star.

When asked by Grazia magazine if she was dating anyone, the starlet went a little coy, saying: “I’m not saying anything because it wouldn’t be fair. I’ve made a vow, unless I’m engaged to somebody, I don’t talk about anybody. Sorry, I know that’s boring.”

