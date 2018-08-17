liz hurley flaunts her curves in worlds tiniest bikini

LIZ Hurley was back to her usual bikini best this week.

The Royals actress is rarely spotted on social media without donning one of her trusty skimpy bikinis.

And it was business as usual for stunning star Liz Hurley this week.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 52-year-old Brit beauty uploaded yet another heart-stopping snap of herself parading her incredible curves in all their beauty.

Wearing one of her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach turquoise blue bikinis, the Gossip Girl star looked incredible as she threw a sizzling hot pose while walking along a beach in an unknown location.

Clearly feeling herself, the brunette stunner ran her hands through her caramel locks as she flashed a cheeky smile at the camera. And all eyes were on the mum-of-ones very ample cleavage, which seemed to miraculously stay tucked inside her tiny two-piece, despite looking at risk of escaping at any moment. She captioned the smokin’ hot snap: “#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach.” Naturally, Liz’s fans came out in their droves to comment on the seductive display.

One Instagram user wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous hot and sexy.” A second chimed: ”Wife material. Beautiful,happy,positive. What more could a man want??” While a third added: “Drop dead gorgeous lady. And a fourth said: “You look more beautiful than ever our Queen Elizabeth.”