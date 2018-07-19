Live hand grenade found in Phuket

Karon Police were notified that an object, similar to a hand grenade, was found on Patak Road in Karon at 5am on Wednesday.

Experts from Phuket’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were called immediately to the scene to find the M26 hand grenade near a rubbish bin in front of a noodles shop.

EOD officers found that the M26 hand grenade was 100per cent ready to use. It has been taken to a secure location.

Police are trying to establish where it came from.