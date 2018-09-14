Lexus unveils world’s 1st digital outer mirrors

Cameras are equipped to areas where side mirrors are usually located and capture views of the vehicles’ sides and back, which are shown on monitors set in front of the driver’s and front passenger’s seats within the cabin.

The digital system automatically magnifies corresponding views when the vehicle turns left, right or gets into reverse gear. Brightness will also be automatically adjusted to increase visibility at night and in the bad weather, improving security.

The digital mirrors are smaller than existing sideview mirrors that provide better forward visibility.