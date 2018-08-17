More than five years for lewd acts with teen pupil, rape trial to follow

A 51-year-old Nakhon Ratchasima school director, who is at the centre of a scandal of having an inappropriate intimate relationship with a 14-year-old pupil, was sentenced on Thursday to an immediate jail sentence of five years and two months for four charges linked to lewd acts committed with a minor under 15 and taking her away from her parents for the purposes of a lewd act .
Sentencing was separate from a charge the man faces of raping a girl under 15. Witness hearing sessions foir that trial will be held from October 16 to 18.
The Bua Yai Provincial Court judge found Nathapop Boonthongtho guilty and initially jailed him for 10 years and four months before commuting that by half due to his confession.
The court judge also said that the defendant had the right to appeal the current sentence within 30 days.
Nathapop had already been dismissed from the civil service without any pension and welfare benefits over the serious ethic code breach linked to this scandal.