More than five years for lewd acts with teen pupil, rape trial to follow

Sentencing was separate from a charge the man faces of raping a girl under 15. Witness hearing sessions foir that trial will be held from October 16 to 18.

The Bua Yai Provincial Court judge found Nathapop Boonthongtho guilty and initially jailed him for 10 years and four months before commuting that by half due to his confession.

The court judge also said that the defendant had the right to appeal the current sentence within 30 days.