Leicester players to Thailand for club owner’s funeral

Leicester players are traveling to Thailand where they will attend the funeral of the club’s owner.

The footballers departed the UK soon after they beat Cardiff 1-0. Their only goal was dedicated to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who many thought of as a father figure.

They are expected to land in Bangkok mid-morning Sunday, UK time.

Finding the target in the 55th minute of the game at Cardiff, Demarai Gray revealed a message on his T-shirt. His goal was for Mr Srivaddhanaprabha.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ran the length of the pitch to join the celebrations.

The mood was slightly soured when Gray was booked by the referee for taking his shirt off.

Fans Gratitude

Once the 1-0 win was complete, players and fans expressed their gratitude to the popular Thai billionaire. Khun Vichai oversaw the remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title campaign.

Ahead of kick-off there were tears during an emotional minute’s silence. Supporters raised their club scarves aloft in tribute to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha.

A wreath was also laid on the pitch and two giant flags in his memory were unfurled. One of them was “surfed” from Cardiff supporters to the Leicester visitors, as the game got under way.

Before the match the Leicester squad wore T-shirts emblazoned with an image of the man they affectionately called “the boss”.

Many were also worn by fans during the game.

The 60-year-old was one of five people killed when the aircraft crashed leaving the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Others who died when the helicopter came down in a staff car park were two of his staff members, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

The pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died.