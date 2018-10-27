The helicopter owned by Vichai Srivaddhnaprabh spiralled and crashed to the ground before bursting into flames as it left stadium
The helicopter belonging to Leicester’s billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhnaprabha crashed and burst into flames as it left the club’s stadium.
The helicopter spiralled and crashed to the ground before bursting into flames as it left stadium following the 1-1 draw with West Ham.
Mr Srivaddhanapraba, A Thai businessman estimated to be worth £5bn, is the owner of the club and chairman of the sponsors King Power.
Eye witnesses reported seeing the helicopter struggling in the air and only just clearing the stadium roof before plummeting to the floor.
Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and shocked onlookers ushered away as ambulances and fire fighting crews raced to the scene.
One eye witness said: “I saw it all. It was clearly in trouble and only just managed to get over the stadium before it started whirling around and coming down.”
It is not known whether the owner son, a fellow Leicester director was in the helicopter.
Eye-witness accounts
Eye witnesses have told Mirror Sport that the helicopter took off as normal, but as it reached a height of approximately 200 feet, made it over the stadium stand only to go into a tail-spin and crash into the car park on the south-west corner of the stadium, near the staff car park.
One eye witness said:
"I saw it all. It was clearly in trouble and only just managed to get over the stadium before it started whirling around and coming down."
Another declared:
"We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."
Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought the east Midlands club in 2010, is normally flown back to London after games.
Sky News report the Leicester owner was on board
Srivaddhanaprabha leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.
Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns the King Power company, bought Leicester in 2010 and became chairman the following February.
Sky News are reporting he was indeed aboard the eight-seater tonight.
Latest pictures as firefighters seek to quell blaze
These are the latest pictures from outside the ground.
Neil Moxley at the King Power
Details sketchy here.
The latest is that eyewitnesses say that the helicopter took off as normal. It normally takes off vertically, hovers above the pitch, then moves off towards London.
This time, it reached a height of approximately 200 feet, made it over the stadium stand but then it went into a tail-spin and crashed into the car park on the south-west corner of the stadium, near the staff car park.
There are conflicting eye-witness accounts who say it was either on fire before it came down. Or, alternatively, it was not on fire but slammed into the concrete.
Soon afterwards, it was engulfed in a fireball.
We don’t know who was aboard. The helicopter, we understand, can ferry six passengers. There are also unconfirmed reports that two crew members were involved in the accident.
However, at present there is no official confirmation of who was aboard.
From Leicestershire Police
“We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.
“Emergency services are aware and dealing.”
Harry Maguire tweets
Amid the confusion and shock City fans are praying for the safety of the club’s owners.
It is unclear who was on the helicopter, which crashed around 8.45pm
Another eye-witness statement
Tim Acott, Leicester season ticket holder of 40 years, said:
“It just came out of the stadium already spinning then down to the ground. Just in a spiral.
“It hit the ground with a big bang then burst into flames. It’s over on the other side of the car park, I don’t think there were people there. I’m shaking like anything.”
The incident occurred after the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday afternoon.
Eye witness declaration
One eye witness said:
“I saw it all. It was clearly in trouble and only just managed to get over the stadium before it started whirling around and coming down.”
It is not known whether the owner son, a fellow Leicester director was in the helicopter.
Crashed in the car park after the game
Leicester City helicopter crash
The emergency services were called immediately and have cordoned off the area to deal with the immediate fire.