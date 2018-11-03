Leicester City Chairman’s body arrives home ahead of today’s funeral

Leicester City Chairman’s body was brought home to Thailand yesterday for a royally sponsored funeral ceremony.



The bodies of his aide Kaveporn Punpare and employee Nusara Suknamai were expected to arrive today on a Thai Airways International flight from London.

Members of Vichai’s family accompanied his coffin home from Leicester on a private jet which arrived at Don Mueang airport yesterday afternoon. Waiting vehicles immediately took him to Wat Debsirindrawas.

His Majesty the King has provided funeral water and bestowed an octagonal funerary urn for a royally sponsored funeral rite for him at 5.30pm today.

The Abhidhamma recitation will be held for three nights, according to the company, while the chanting of Abhidhamma excerpts from Buddhist scriptures will be held from tomorrow until Nov 9. The cremation ceremony has yet to be scheduled.

Vichai’s family asked well-wishers not to bring wreaths for his funeral. Instead, they have suggested giving small donations towards the construction of the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building at Siriraj Hospital.

The other people killed in the helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium last Saturday night were pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Nusara’s funeral ceremony will be held at Wat Permtharn in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani province