At least four people were injured in explosions of three bombs in the southern Thai Narathiwat and Pattani provinces, local media reported Tuesday.

Citing the Su-Ngai Kolok police that an attempt to sabotage the ongoing Su-Ngai Kolok Annual Food festival was likely behind the explosions.

Yet another incident took place in the Pattani province, when a bomb injured a 36-year-old security volunteer. CMT – EP