Law change will help poor people who face lesser charges

Suspects for the offences punishable with 5-9 years in jail must fulfill other requirements ordered by the court, such as reporting regularly to court officials, while those with offences punishable with more than a 10-year jail term must post a bail deposit, Government Spokesperson Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd added.

Previously those facing charges punishable by more than a five-year jail term needed to post a bail deposit, prompting many to lament that “only poor people [who cannot afford bail deposit] are jailed, while rich people stay away from remand prisons”.