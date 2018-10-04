Law change will help poor people who face lesser charges

Law Change: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act to allow those charged with offences punishable by less than 10 years in prison to get a temporary release without having to post bail in a bid to tackle crowded prison.
Suspects for the offences punishable with 5-9 years in jail must fulfill other requirements ordered by the court, such as reporting regularly to court officials, while those with offences punishable with more than a 10-year jail term must post a bail deposit, Government Spokesperson Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd added.
Previously those facing charges punishable by more than a five-year jail term needed to post a bail deposit, prompting many to lament that “only poor people [who cannot afford bail deposit] are jailed, while rich people stay away from remand prisons”.