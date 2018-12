Ten-wheel or larger trucks are being banned from major roads to the North and Northeast over the New Year holidays.

Police Commissioner General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda made the announcement that was published on the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

The ban will last from December 27 to January 3, and enforced on the following roads:

1. Phaholyothin road from kilometre marker No 332 in Tambon Klang Daed in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district to kilometre marker No 347 in Tambon Nakhon Sawan Tok in Muang district. The ban will be applied on both directions.

2. Nakhon Sawan-Phitsanulok road (Highway No 117) from kilometre marker No 0 in Tambon Nakhon Sawan Tok of Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district to kilometre marker No 7 in Tambon Bang Muang in Muang district on both directions.

3. Mittraparp road (Highway No 2) from kilometre marker No 15+600 in Tambon Thapkwang in Sara Buri’s Kaeng Koi district to kilometre marker No 119+362 in Tambon Sung None in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung None district on both directions.

4. Kabin Buri-Pak Thongchai road (Highway No 304) from kilometre marker No 165+400 in Tambon Muang Kao in Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri district to kilometre marker No 195+600 in Tambon Bupparam in Prachin Buri’s Na Dee district on both directions.

5. Aranyaprathet-Nang Rong road (Highway No 348) from kilometre marker No 71 to 80 in Tambon Thappparat of Sa Kaew’s Taphraya district on both directions.