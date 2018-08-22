Laotian inmate escapes while being treated at Loei Hospital

A Laotian inmate serving a 15-year jail term escaped from Loei Hospital early on Wednesday after being admitted there for treatment of a recurring medical condition.
Police said Decha Konyai, 36, a Laotian citizen, was found missing at 2am from his hospital bed, to which he was chained.
The inmate was rushed from the Loei Central Prison to the Hospital at 2am Tuesday after he complained of pains and being unable to sleep because of the condition.
Officials said the inmate needed to see doctors regularly over health issues.