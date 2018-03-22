Language bars police from probing Thai link to Indian sex racket

Indian Police are struggling to crack the link between the owner of a spa and Thai women, arrested in a sex racket, as the arrested women are communicating only in Thai language and are unable to speak anything in English. Following this, the police have intensified the search to nab the main accused — owner of the spa, Manish Sharma.

On Tuesday, the CIA-1 had busted a flesh trade racket being run in a massage parlour and spa in Sarabha Nagar and arrested 9 persons, including 7 women. Among those arrested were 3 women in their 20s who had come to India on a visitor’s visa. Cops were unable to find more details, as to how they got in touch with the local spa owner before getting into immoral activities. A case under sections 3 and 4 of the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station. They were produced in a local court on Wednesday, and have been sent to judicial remand.

Cops are hopeful they may get some vital clues into the case after the arrest of the spa owner, who had escaped when the cops made a swoop down. “The arrested Thai woman converse in their regional language and can hardly speak anything in English. Therefore, the police have so far not been able to crack the link through which the spa owner made a tie-up with them. We have been trying to trace the main accused to get some more links in further investigation,” said SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station, inspector Sumit Sood.

Importantly, following a tip-off about the sex racket, the police planned a sting operation and sent a decoy customer to the parlour. The employees of the massage parlour offered to provide him a woman, and the deal was cracked for Rs 2,000. Soon, cops swooped down and arrested the employees of the parlour, including women. According to information, cops are suspecting that the spa owner visited Thailand, and cracked the deal with the accused women. However, so far, the cops have not been able to find concrete evidence. Further, SHO Sood added that the sex racket was being run in the spa for about a month and a half. IT EP