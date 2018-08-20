Four Thai nationals involved in Langkawi robbery-hijacking remanded

Langkawi OCPD Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they were brought to Alor Setar Court for remand and all suspects left Langkawi on Monday (Aug 20) morning.

They arrived at the Alor Setar Court at about 10.30am guarded by Marine Police personnel and detectives.

Assistant Registrar Rusmini Rashid granted the remand order for seven days which runs from Monday to Sunday (Aug 26).

“The owner said his fishing boat had been robbed near Pulau Langgun. Investigations showed that two boats had been stopped by 12 Thai nationals on two boats.

“Based on information gathered, police rushed to the scene and successfully intercepted one of the boats used by the suspects.

“In it, seven victims were saved while four Thai suspects were apprehended,” he said in a statement.

Supt Mohd Iqbal said police found three guns that were used during the initial boarding.

Four other Malaysians, who were taken in the second boat, are believed to have been transported to Thailand.

“Efforts to rescue the remaining victims are under way,” he said.