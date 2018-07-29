Governor Paisal Wimonrat said on Sunday resources had been mobilised, “but as of now, you still cannot use many roads”.

Access to Bo Kluea was only possible via Pua district, he said. “The Thung Chang-Chaloem Phra Kiat-Bo Kluea route is impassable.”

Paisal advised travellers to be particularly careful when driving to Doi Phuka in Bo Kluea district because of low visibility.

“The area is shrouded in fog,” he said, though many visitors travelling on tour motorcycles were on the mountain taking snapshots.

Udom Chamnanta, deputy director of the Nan Highway Office II, said the latest landslide was at 7am on Sunday and affected Highway 1256-0102 between Doi Phuka National Park and the town of Bo Kluea.

He said the slide toppled a tree onto high-voltage cables.

“We have managed to open one lane for traffic, but this route won’t be very convenient for motorists under the circumstances,” Udom said.