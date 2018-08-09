Laguna Beach Resort 2

1 Bedroom Condo for sale in Laguna Beach Resort 2, Jomtien, Chonburi

Laguna Beach Resort 2 is a condominium project, developed by Heights Holdings, located at Soi Thep Prasit 9, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150.

Here we have a 1 bedroom unit available in foreign ownership. The property is located on the 6th floor with a lovely pool view. The unit is 36 Sqm in size and is priced at only 1,819,000 THB

Heights Holdings is also the developer behind Laguna Bay, Laguna Bay 2 and Arcadia Beach Resort. Construction of Laguna Beach Resort 2 was completed in 2016. Condominium comprises of 4 buildings, having 8 floors and includes 1100 units.

Rental prices at Laguna Beach Resort 2 are 50.9% above average in Jomtien and 45.5% above average in Pattaya.

Numerous shops are situated within reach:

  • Tops Daily is 1.3 km away (approximately 4 minutes by car)
  • The Plaza Chom Thian Shopping Mall – 1.4 km (5 minutes by car)
  • Kunchae Supermarket – 1.5 km (5 minutes by car)
  • Food Mart Supermarket – 1.8 km (7 minutes by car)
  • Outlet Village Pattaya – 2.8 km (7 minutes by car)

The closest schools in proximity to Laguna Beach Resort 2 include:

  • International The Art Of Fighting Center, located within 5.4 km away (approximately 14 minutes by car)
  • Wat Na Chom Thian School – 6.8 km (16 minutes by car)
  • Bang Lamung Vocational College Wat Pho Samphan (Pattaya Ci… – 8.8 km (28 minutes by car)
  • Montes Sory Children Center – 9.1 km (28 minutes by car)
  • Pattaya Redemptorist School For The Blind – 9.3 km (28 minutes by car)

The location, where the condo is situated, offers a good choice of restaurants. Some of them are listed below:

  • Pizza Italian – 1.4 km (4 minutes by car)
  • Great American Rib Restaurant – 1.6 km (4 minutes by car)
  • Ran Somtum Mae Pranee – 2.2 km (7 minutes by car)
  • Pizza House – 2.7 km (8 minutes by car)
  • MK Restaurants – 2.8 km (8 minutes by car)

Pattaya Memorial Hospital is the nearest hospital, which is located 5.7 km from the condominium. It will take about 19 minutes by car to go there.

