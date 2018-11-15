LBWVB 2018 – Saturday 17th November at Areca Lodge.

Soi Diana. Blue Ocean Pool – starts 12 midday.

The Ladyboy Water Volleyball competition is a special and unique event that is held annually in Pattaya, Thailand. People from around the globe attend the event as spectators who donate through the purchase of event / raffle tickets, or by sponsoring a team. One can also show their support by donating items for raffle prizes, equipment, administration, or logistics.

LBWVB verifies each benefiting charity. We follow up afterward with personal visits, often bringing along participating team members, so that everyone can see what the donated funds were used for. Not many Fundraisers do that.

5 Teams with supporting Cheerleaders

3 Charities nominated with target to receive 200,000 Baht each

6 Terrific Auction items

40 Brilliant Raffle prizes