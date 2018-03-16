Ladyboy charged with attempted murder for stabbing a Norwegian

A Thai was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a Norwegian tourist in the popular nightlife area of Ao Nang, Krabi at 4am Friday morning.

The Norwegian victim, identified as Roed Einar Ask, 21, was stabbed in the rib cage but survived and is recovering at Krabi Hospital.

The Thai transwoman, who was identified as Samart Puchamchote, 31, by ID card but goes by the name “Lisa,” says she was defending herself by stabbing him and that he yelled offensive words and made gestures at her, propelling her to get off her bike and confront him and that a fight broke out with her bike being knocked over. She said that she got out her knife and stabbed him to defend herself when the Norwegian was attempting to fight with her.

After the stabbing, Lisa fled.

Ask told police that Lisa rode by on a motorbike while he was with his friends in Ao Nang and has not offered more details. After the stabbing, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors removed a blood clot on his lung and saved his life.

Police were easily able to identify Lisa and went to her room to wait for her. When she returned on Friday afternoon, she was arrested, reported Sanook.

Though she claimed self-defense, she was still charged with attempted murder and carrying a knife without reason. She did a crime reenactment yesterday.

The prison term for attempted murder is two-third of a murder sentence, which is punishable by 15-20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Carrying a knife in public is punishable by a fine of THB1,000 (USD$32) maximum.

Source: Coconuts