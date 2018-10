Pattaya – October 9, Aphichai Chompoo, a Pattaya police officer, attended a scene where a young lady (Miss Charanya 35 ) was attempting to throw herself of the main Pattaya sign, Pratumnak Hill, South Pattaya, Soi 10, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi.

Police officers managed to arrest and bring Miss Charanya down from the sign safely and control the situation. Apparently Miss Charanya was very drunk hand had left her baby at home alone.

More details to follow –