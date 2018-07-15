LA police looking into death threat against BTS member

US broadcaster NBC News reported Saturday that LAPD has confirmed the matter and is currently looking into it, quoting an officer of the LAPD’s media relations section.

Jimin, a vocalist of the seven-piece boy band, recently received a death threat from an anonymous Instagram user who posted a photo of a gun and a statement that the user plans to shoot the artist at BTS’ upcoming concert in Los Angeles.

It marked the third death threat against Jimin, following similar ones made ahead of the group’s concert in Anaheim in April last year and its Forth Worth concert in May.

The group’s agency Big Hit Entertainment promised fans that it would keep a close eye on the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the member’s safety.

BTS is scheduled to hold concerts at Staples Center from Sept. 5 to 8 as a part of its sold-out “Love Yourself” world tour that will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 25. After the US stops, the tour will continue in cities such as London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.