Kruba Boonchum granted audience with Supreme Patriarch

Kruba Boonchum came to the temple with some of his close aides. He also prayed for the Supreme Patriarch’s good health.

Kruba Boonchum, 54, is a forest meditation monk who was born in Mae Chan district in Chiang Rai, has long lived at Wat Phra That Don Ruang in Pong town, Myanmar’s Shan state.

He has made pilgrimages in northern Thailand, Myanmar and Laos and and has a large number of followers in these areas.

Kruba Boonchum appeared at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district where 13 members of Mu Pa Academy football club went missing.