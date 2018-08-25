Pol Colonel Piyaphan Anantho, commander of subdivision 2 of the Narcotics Suppression Division 4, held a press conference at Border Patrol Police Company 426 to announce the arrests that may include a major smuggler.

The three suspects were identified as Somchai Kruawang, 34, Panumart Rakmuang, 30, and Anan Jindawong, 39.

They were arrested at two villages in Tambon Wang Hin in Nakon Si Thammarat’s Bang Khan district. Somchai When Somchai and his wife, Panumart, were first arrested at a Krabi resort, police said they fingered Anan as their supplier.

Piyaphan alleged that Anan was a major drug mule who smuggled drugs from the North to distribute in southern provinces.