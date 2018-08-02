Police said the wife and daughter found the body of Pornsak Saisin, 41, at their rented room in Tambon Tapprik in Muang district. They said his smartphone had been stolen.

In the morning, the wife had left for work and the daughter to school, leaving Pornsak to stay alone in the room. On their return they found him dead on his mattress with wounds on his forehead and right temple, showing he was apparently hit with a hard object.

Police said a neighbour had disappeared so they would summon him for questioning.