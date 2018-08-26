Woman walking in bikini bottom in Kota Kinabalu sparks ‘hot’ discussion

Many have been asking if the woman, believed to be a foreigner, had done so because of the hot weather in Sabah in the past few weeks, as temperatures hit an average of 34 to 35 Celsius degrees each day.

People have been sharing photos of the woman on WhatsApp, with many men commenting that her “hotness” were forcing them to order another glass of iced drinks to “cool down”.

One asked “Is Sabah really that hot? I have to order another iced coffee after seeing her walk past”.

The woman was captured in the photos walking with another man. It is unknown if anyone has lodged any reports on her attire.

Attempts are being made to contact Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Christina Liew to comment on the matter.

Incidences of tourists in Sabah dressed “inappropriately” and acting with lack of “sensitivity” to Malaysian “culture” have been reported numerous times.

On June 27, two women tourists from China who danced “disrespectfully” on a fence in front of the KK city mosque were fined RM25 each and escorted to the airport to return home.

On July 11, a video of a woman doing a handstand in the middle of the touristic Gaya Street in downtown KK attracted criticism and fears for her safety.

There have also been efforts to brief and “educate” foreigners on the cultural norms of the people in this country.

Sabah’s tour agents are now tasked to explain the do’s and don’ts for visitors when visiting the state, especially at holy sites.