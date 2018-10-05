Korat man killed by live wire used to fend off stray dogs

Police were alerted on Thursday morning when Wirat Duangsong was found dead at his house in Moo 7 village in Tambon Si Khiew of Si Khiew district.

His right arm was burned.

Wirat’s neighbours said he surrounded his house with a live electrical wire to prevent dogs from coming onto his property to attack his chickens. He might have touched the wire accidentally, police said.

His body was sent to the district hospital for a post mortem.