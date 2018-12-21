Lone gunman robs Korat convenience store of Bt6,000

Korat Convenience Store: A lone gunman robbed a Mini Big C shop in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district of Bt6,000 early on Thursday, police said.

Muang Nakhon Ratchasima police were alerted to the robbery, on Sueb Siri Tawan Daeng road, at 5.30am.

Employee Kachen Yimthanom, 23, told police there were only two staff on duty at the time of the robbery.

He said a gunman, who concealed his face under a crash helmet and a mask, walked up to the cashier’s desk with a gun in his hand and demanded that he hand over the cash.

Kachen said he handed over Bt6,000 cash and the robber fled before he called police.