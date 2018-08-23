Koh Tao rape victim escapes island and reports attack to police in the UK

Koh Tao has hit the press time and time again in the last few years with unexplained tourist deaths and reports of bungled police investigations.

As well as Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, Ben Harrington (UK), Nick Pearson (UK), Luke Miller (UK) Christina Annesley (UK), Elise Dallemagne (Bel), Dimitri Povse (Fra) Silje Mathisen (Nor), Hans peter Suter (Sui) and Bernd Grotsch (Ger) have all lost their lives in circumstances their friends and family believe are highly suspicious and none of the families, other than the mother of David Miller are at all happy with the police investigations, the family of Valentina Novozhenova (Rus) who went missing never to be seen again are also extremely unhappy.

Sadly the family of the latest victim also got nowhere with the local police who only suggested she handed the T-shirt containing the DNA evidence over to them, instead she has opted to have the case investigated from the UK.

If you have any information about this attack or were witness to it, then please contact editor@samuitimes.com or contact the UK Metropolitan Police.

On the 26th of June 2018 another British girl had her drink spiked, was robbed and raped at approximately 1am on what has become the notorious Sairee Beach on the island of Koh Tao.

Sairee Beach hit the press in 2014 when Hannah Witheridge was raped and murdered along with companion David Miller.

Eerily the spot where the latest victim was assaulted was on almost the exact spot.

The girl, 19, who for legal reasons cannot be named, left the island after the horrific assault and attempted to report what had happened to the police on Koh Phangan. The police were happy to make a report of the robbery but refused to take any details of the rape.

The girl’s night of terror started after she had a drink in the Fish Bowl Bar, she and her travel companions from London then went to the Leo Bar that is in spitting distance of the spot where Hannah and David’s bodies were found. The man who appears to own the bar is the same man whose face appeared all over social media site holding the same weapon

reportedly used to ki ll Hannah and David after their deaths. She remembers having a drink in the Leo Bar and then feeling very tired. She then passed out and later woke up on the beach with no shorts or underwear with a man next to her who was smiling, he then left the scene.

One of her friends has reported seeing the man checking up on her as she left the bar.

The girl’s mother, who contacted Fish Bowl Bar, was told on that night the CCTV cameras were not working, which, coincidentally, was the same story on the deaths of both Hannah and David and several other victims.

On the 2nd of July 2018 the girl returned to the UK and has handed a T-shirt containing DNA to the UK police.

