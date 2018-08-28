Probe launched into Koh Tao rape claim

National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda said a special team led by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan would look into the case and the result of its investigation is expected within seven days.

A 19-year-old had told the Samui Times that she lost consciousness when her drink was spiked in a bar on the island. She said she was raped while she was unconscious, and her attacker took her belongings, including a mobile phone and cash.

However, she did not file a police report on Koh Tao, but chose to travel and file it on nearby Koh Pha-ngan.

She claims Koh Pha-ngan police refused to accept her report on rape and only recorded the robbery.

Police, however, say the victim had not mentioned the alleged rape, and only wanted a police report to claim insurance for the robbery.

The woman returned to Britain on July 2 and alerted local police about the alleged rape.

The area where the teenager said she woke up was close to the location where two British backpackers – David Miller and Hannah Witheridge – had been brutally murdered in 2014.

Two Myanmar workers were sentenced to death in this case.

Chakthip said investigation will reveal the truth, and he will not allow any ambiguity to remain.

Meanwhile, the operator of the hotel where the teenager was staying said she had told her about being drugged and raped.

She told the 19-year-old to file a police report, but she refused to do so because she was in a rush to go to the Koh Pha-ngan full moon party with her friend.