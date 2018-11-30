King’s bike ride rehearsal set for Dec 2

King’s Bike Ride: On December 2, a rehearsal for the “Un Ai Rak: bike for love and warmth” ride will be held in Bangkok, His Majesty’s Assistant Private Secretary Air Marshal Pakdee Sangchuto said on Wednesday.

Bangkok motorists, therefore, were advised by city police to avoid 24 roads that will be closed from noon on December 2.

It includes 11 roads on the Bangkok side of the Chao Phraya River: Samsen, Rama V, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ratvithi, Sri Ayutthaya, Phra Sumen, Lan Luang, Bumrung Muang, Charoen Krung, Yaowarat and Rama III. Thirteen roads on the Thon Buri side were: Charan Sanidwong, Arun Amarin, Issaraparp, Rajapreuk, Phetchkasem, Charoen Nakhon, Krung Thon Buri, Terdthai, Chom Thong, Ekkachai, Rat Burana, Pracha Uthit and Buddha Bucha.

Riders, wearing yellow or blue shirts, are to register for the rehearsal ride from noon for a 3pm start. The nine registration points are the Royal Plaza, the Khon Muang Plaza in front of new City Hall, Nang Loeng Racecourse, Sanam Luang, Phra Pin Klao Hospital, Taksin Intersection, Intharapitak Road, Phrapradaeng Arcade and Supanawa Group Warehouse.

First Army Region deputy chief Maj-General Narongpan Jitkaewthae said the bike route had 14 traffic risks which will be marked by signs. The speed will be limited to 15km/h.

The main ride on December 9 will open the second annual palace winter festival held at the Royal Plaza of Dusit Palace and Sanam Suea Pa until January 19. The event will be shown on television and distributed to 170 countries, said the director of the Public Relations Development Office, Aranya Ketkaew.

Acting Bangkok Mass Transit Authority director-general Prayoon Chuaikaeo said city buses on 15 routes would provide free rides for participants on December 9.

Fares on the skytrain, subway and expressways would also be waived for participants.