Man seeks ‘cute’ and ‘kind’ umbrella lady, places classifieds in Sabah daily

The Sabahan, who only wanted to be identified as Gan, said he had been wanting to meet the woman again after that day and decided to put up the advertisement.

The ad which reads “Looking for a lady I met on 9th May 2018 – I’m Gan looking for the lady that I met in the St. Francis Secondary School polling station on election day. You were so sweet and kind to shelter me with your umbrella, we had a good chat”.

It goes on to say: “You went to your car to get your outer shirt. We had to split when it was our turn to vote and I failed to ask you for your handphone number. I’d like to see you again. Please SMS or WhatsApp me at 012-8358467. I await (sic) to hear from you. Regards, Gan”.“I have been thinking about this lady for months and I just want to be friends with her. I have no ill intentions but to sincerely find a friend whom I can hang out with,” he said.

He said on that May 9 morning, he was queuing up for his turn to vote under the scorching sun.

“Then this lady just came over and offered to share her umbrella with me while commenting about the hot weather. We chatted on as if we were old friends,” Gan said.

After talking for about 20 minutes, it was time to part ways as it was their turn to vote.

“I can’t get her off my mind. I hope to see her again, maybe go out for a cup of coffee,” he added.

Gan said he hopes the lady, whom he described as cute with short hair and about 160cm tall, would see the ad and contact him.