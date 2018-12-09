‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Anything is “Kim Possible”!

The Disney Channel revealed the premiere date of the live-action movie based on its hit series: Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

The network also released the first trailer, which sees teen crimefighter Kim (Sadie Stanley) and best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone), start Middleton High School, where they must navigate an intimidating new social hierarchy. They make a new friend, Athena (Ciara Wilson), and help her transform into the newest member of Team Possible.

But Athena starts to eclipse Kim just as the nefarious Drakken and Shego resurface in Middleton with a dastardly plan to finally stop Kim.

The movie includes cameos by animated series cast members Patton Oswalt (the voice of Professor Dementor), and Christy Carlson Romano, the Emmy-nominated actress/singer who voiced Kim in the animated series.

The original animated series ran from 2002 to 2007 on the Disney Channel and was both a ratings hit and a critical and awards darling.